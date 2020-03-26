Nelson Mandela's 2003 hand-washing PSA serves as good reminder today

Health officials say regular and thorough hand washing is one of the best ways to reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19.

A 2003 video of Nelson Mandela teaching a child how to properly wash his hands serves as a good reminder in a world crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.The public service announcement, which was resurfaced this week by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, shows the late activist and former South African president using soap and water while instructing the boy to wash and rinse thoroughly."While we continue to deliver safe water and sanitation to all our people, only you can protect yourself through good hygiene," the PSA's narrator says."Everybody should practice good hygiene," Mandela continues.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends thorough and frequent handwashing as a way to protect oneself from a COVID-19 infection.Use soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, the CDC advises.