Coronavirus

Coronavirus: California husband goes above and beyond to show love for pregnant wife from a distance

FRESNO, Calif. -- It was one of the best moments of Jordan and Ethan Marshall's life when the Central California couple learned they were going to have a baby boy.

Their happiness, however, turned to heartbreak when their baby boy, Anthony Mason, died at birth in 2018.

Now more than a year later, the couple is getting ready to welcome another baby boy, named Logan Anthony.

But they're facing another set of challenges.

"I woke up Saturday morning, I noticed I was bleeding," Jordan said.

RELATED: Pregnant women forced to choose between partner or doula in delivery room amid COVID-19 pandemic

While seven months pregnant, Jordan was rushed to the hospital a little over a week ago after suffering complications from severe pre-eclampsia.

To add to her fear, she says her husband, Ethan, wasn't allowed inside the hospital because of visitor restrictions due to the coronavirus.

"They were thinking they were going to have to deliver my son that day in order to save my life, so that's scary," Jordan said. "That was scary not having him by my side."

Jordan remains at Community Regional Medical Center but still receives loving texts from her husband.

"Every morning, I get a 'good morning beautiful' text from him," Jordan said.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Here's what pregnant women should know about the illness

On Sunday, after a week apart, Jordan told her husband she was having a rough day.

The next morning, however, Ethan set out to surprise his wife, writing out the message he texts her every morning on the pavement so she can see it from her hospital window.

"He knew that would be the first thing I see, and it made my day," Jordan said. "It's the sweetest thing anyone's done for me."

Jordan has a long road ahead of her, and may have to stay in the hospital until June to deliver her baby boy.

She's staying strong and hopes the words of love encourage other moms to remember that despite times of isolation, they aren't alone.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus californiacoronaviruspregnancycommunity regional medical centeru.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcaliforniapregnant womancovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NYC man allegedly coughs on FBI agents, claims he has COVID-19
ABC13's The Midday: Latest on the coronavirus pandemic
White House considers new guidance on public wearing masks: Fauci
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 hits jail, inmate release action may be today
Smart Financial Centre becomes site for coronavirus testing
Rice team makes game-changing device to fight COVID-19
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus
Where is Selena's killer Yolanda Saldivar now?
Today is the last day to apply to be a NASA astronaut
Burglars tear hole in Katy grocery store
Show More
ABC13's Chauncy Glover shares what it's like having COVID-19
Lizzo treats nurses to free lunch during pandemic
Queen of Tejano: Today marks 25 years since Selena's death
Cool front brings beautiful weather today and tomorrow
Study shows how far residents traveled after stay-home order
More TOP STORIES News