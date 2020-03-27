Coronavirus

Man lost 81-year-old mom to coronavirus, forced to say goodbye via FaceTime

By Stephanie Sierra
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A California man who lost his mom to COVID-19 was able to say goodbye, but it had to be over FaceTime.

Mike Carter and his wife Dee O'Moore struggled to find closure after saying goodbye to his 81-year-old mom, Pat, Monday night.

"Thank God for the kind nurse that was taking care of mom," Carter said. "She was able to get us on FaceTime, so we could tell her that we love her."

RELATED: NYC nurse dies from coronavirus, family and co-workers say

Pat arrived in San Francisco from Panama on Feb. 28. Her condition was described as "lively" and "great" visiting with family and friends.

Two weeks later, complications with allergies sent Pat to the emergency room. Pat's symptoms were mild at first, but they progressed to pneumonia within a week.

"Her breathing started to become more rapid and her cough more pronounced," Carter said. "We did have the concern it was quite possibly COVID-19."
Carter's suspicion became true.

"It happened so quickly," said Carter, adding he didn't expect his parting words would be through FaceTime.

"I think the worst part of it, all the five days, was not being able to be there physically in that room with her," said Carter.

It's a sad reality for families like Carter and O'Moore who are coping with loss during these strange times.
"Families will be hurt and families will be broken and everybody needs to take this seriously," Carter said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan josecaliforniacoronavirushospitalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
House debates $2.2 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill
Houston restaurants offering 'survival kits' to help farmers
H-E-B sees huge surge in job applications amid pandemic
This video out of Friendswood is sure to make you smile
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial Hermann's stricter visitation policy begins today
One more warm day before a front and storms
Harris Co. emergency management to give update on COVID-19
This video out of Friendswood is sure to make you smile
Beloved Texas high school band director dies from COVID-19
Amazon worker at Houston warehouse is COVID-19 positive
Cautionary tale: Second wave of coronavirus cases hits Hong Kong
Show More
Lubbock officers give out meals to truckers delivering supplies
ABC13's Morning News
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Texas man threatens to kill Nancy Pelosi, other politicians
1st COVID-19 death in City of Houston involved recent traveler
More TOP STORIES News