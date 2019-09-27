Health & Fitness

Man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters at North Carolina coast: Friends

RALEIGH, North Carolina -- A man is dead after contracting a harmful bacteria from eating oysters on the North Carolina coast, according to family friends.

They say David Argay contracted vibrio in Wilmington, but died Thursday at the hospital.

Argay is from Cary, North Carolina.

Vibrio is a bacteria that lives in saltwater. There are 200 recognized species of marine vibrios but only a few can cause significant problems.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, vibrio infections are associated with eating raw or under-cooked shellfish such as oysters, clams, shrimp and scallops.

The health department did not release details about when exactly Argay ate the oysters or which restaurant served them to him.

Health officials said these types of infections can be prevented by thoroughly cooking seafood or shellfish especially oysters and not exposing open wounds to seawater.

Most infections occur from May through October when water temperatures are warmer.

The CDC reports vibrio causes an estimated 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths a year in the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnorth carolinahealthcheckhealthfoodseafoodu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy shot during traffic stop in NW Harris County: Sheriff
Ex-cop breaks down talking about killing her neighbor
Mattress Mack to car burglar: 'You didn't get my Astros tickets!'
Teen candidate takes down man who allegedly tried to stab him
Prayer rally tonight for paralyzed Austin HS football player
Murff Turf Farm keeping Houston green since 1969
Small business venture turns into a 'straight up' dream for pit master
Show More
Scattered storms likely through Saturday
Woman accused of serving coworkers meth-laced bean dip
ABC13's The Midday
Driver still wanted in I-45 crash that took man's legs
Skydiver killed after slamming into big rig
More TOP STORIES News