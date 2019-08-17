Lt. Governor Dan Patrick hospitalized with chest pain, stent put into body

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is doing well after having a stent put into a blood vessel, according to Press Secretary Alejandro Garcia.Patrick started experiencing chest pain Thursday evening and went to the hospital.A final test revealed heart blockage, which led them to put the stent in his blood vessel.Patrick has already been released from the hospital, according to Garcia.After this experience, Garcia said that Patrick wants everyone to focus on warning signs when it comes to your heart.