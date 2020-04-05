Coronavirus

Local home infusion pharmacy helps high-risk patients stay safe during coronavirus pandemic

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A local home infusion pharmacy is hoping to help high-risk patients stay safe as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Houston.

"So those that need infusions, we want to get them out of the hospital," said chief clinical officer Dr. Robin Khan, of HealthQuest Infusion Specialty.

Infusion therapy is the delivery of medicine and other components through IVs or injections, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The practice has grown into a $9 billion sector in healthcare with more than 1,500 pharmacies across the US, according to the National Home Infusion Association.

HealthQuest offers treatments via infusions to many patients who are immunocompromised like Cold War veteran Jeff Scarborough.

"I suffer from diabetes, high blood pressure. I have all of the top three that they say stay away," said Scarborough.

Dr. Khan said what's equally important for them is taking a load from medical workers overwhelmed with coronavirus cases.

"What it also does at the same time, it allows hospital resources to be freed up for those other patients," said Khan.

More TOP STORIES News