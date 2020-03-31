Lizzo treats Seattle, Minnesota nurses to free lunch during coronavirus pandemic

Thank you @Lizzo for sending lunches to the UW Medical Center - Montlake Emergency Department today! 💜💛



Your support of our frontline healthcare workers means a lot. #WeGotThisSeattle https://t.co/HG1ck0Blhd pic.twitter.com/PkwgjsCmBP — UW Medicine (@UWMedicine) March 30, 2020

That moment when you’re working the ER and @Lizzo surprises you by sending over some lunch! 😲❤️



If anyone else wants to help our valiant workers during this #COVID19 crisis, here’s a list of what you can do ➡️https://t.co/ejQ8n1UUjA #homegirl #thankyou #healthcareworkers pic.twitter.com/RAqN2GVhc7 — M Health Fairview (@MHealthFairview) March 30, 2020

SEATTLE, Washington (KTRK) -- The staff at an emergency room in Seattle were treated to lunch by one of the biggest pop stars, Alief native Lizzo!The University of Washington Medical Center posted a photo of medical staff holding up signs thanking Lizzo for the food.They also tweeted that supporting the frontline healthcare workers means a lot.You may remember, Washington State was once considered the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.The state now ranks seventh across the U.S. with 5,000 total cases. New York leads with more than 66,000 confirmed cases.Seattle isn't the only place that felt the Lizzo love, she also sent lunch to nurses at Minnesota Health Fairview.The ER nurses posed with the lunch Lizzo sent them in a photo posted to Twitter.