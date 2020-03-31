Health & Fitness

Lizzo treats Seattle, Minnesota nurses to free lunch during coronavirus pandemic

SEATTLE, Washington (KTRK) -- The staff at an emergency room in Seattle were treated to lunch by one of the biggest pop stars, Alief native Lizzo!

The University of Washington Medical Center posted a photo of medical staff holding up signs thanking Lizzo for the food.



They also tweeted that supporting the frontline healthcare workers means a lot.

You may remember, Washington State was once considered the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.



The state now ranks seventh across the U.S. with 5,000 total cases. New York leads with more than 66,000 confirmed cases.

Seattle isn't the only place that felt the Lizzo love, she also sent lunch to nurses at Minnesota Health Fairview.



The ER nurses posed with the lunch Lizzo sent them in a photo posted to Twitter.

MORE LIZZO:
Lizzo hosting mass meditation amid growing coronavirus fears

Here's how Lizzo's former Elsik HS band director knew she would make it
Lizzo earns first-ever Grammys, taking home 3 awards
Lizzo visits UH marching band and stops by Shipley's during trip to Houston



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashingtonfoodcoronavirusnursescovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 hits jail, inmate release action may be today
Smart Financial Centre becomes site for coronavirus testing
Rice team makes game-changing device to fight COVID-19
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus
Where is Selena's killer Yolanda Saldivar now?
Today is the last day to apply to be a NASA astronaut
Burglars tear hole in Katy grocery store
Show More
ABC13's Chauncy Glover shares what it's like having COVID-19
Queen of Tejano: Today marks 25 years since Selena's death
Cool front brings beautiful weather today and tomorrow
Study shows how far residents traveled after stay-home order
Doctors hope new treatment could help dad with COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News