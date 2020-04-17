LIVE: What's next for Harris County after governor's plans to reopen Texas

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo shared her plans with residents concerning the COVID-19 outbreak.
Hidalgo said signs show that the efforts from residents have helped to flatten the curve around the county, and encourages citizens to continue their healthy practices such as hand-washing and social distancing.
She also advised that the county's decision to reopen areas will not be an emotional decision, however she believes that this is a time for leaders to make "data-driven decisions."
Hidalgo's feedback comes after a series of major announcements Friday were given from government officials such as Governor Greg Abbott who shared his plans to reopen Texas soon.
Abbott said Texans will follow step-by-step phases in efforts to reopen businesses and restore a sense of normalcy, so long as the infection rate continues to decrease.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner pushed back slightly against the governor's announcement Friday.
