What you need to know about your Heart Health

February is National Heart Awareness Month and we're hearing from Dr. Pranav Loyalka from Houston Heart to find out his suggestions on how we can remain heart-healthy.

During our Webchat on February 13, 2020, Speaker Dr. Pranav Loyalka will cover topics including how stress, diet, and exercise can affect your heart. He'll also talk more about serious cardiac problems, such as heart attacks, heart failure, and how to prevent them.

Speaker: Pranav Loyalka, M.D., F.A.C.C.
Dr. Pranav Loyalka earned his Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry (Magna Cum Laude) from Harvard University and a Medical Degree from the University of Missouri School of Medicine in Columbia, Missouri. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana, and finished his Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology fellowship at Texas Heart Institute/Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas.

Dr. Loyalka is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, interventional cardiology, advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology, and adult congenital heart disease. Dr. Loyalka specializes in advanced heart failure and transplant, congenital heart disease, heart transplant, high-risk interventional cardiology, mechanical support, and structural heart disease.

