LIVE WEB CHAT: Breast Cancer Awareness

With increased awareness, early detection, and continued research, we will continue to make strides against breast cancer. Today, we can all help in the fight against breast cancer, by volunteering, raising money and educating ourselves, our friends and our families. HCA Houston Healthcare is proud to partner with ABC13 to host a Live Web Chat that will provide you with all the information you need for Breast Cancer Awareness and answer your questions!Dr. Nikita Shah is a breast surgical oncologists who offices out in the Clear Lake area. She received her fellowship in breast surgical oncology and is a clinical lecturer in surgery. Dr. Shah completed her medical degree at The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center- Dallas, TX and her Residency in General Surgery at Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine- Bronx NY. She is a part of American College of Surgeons, American Society of Breast Surgeon and Society of Surgical Oncology.Dr. Dhatri Kodali is board certified in medical oncology, hematology and internal medicine who offices out in the Clear Lake area. Dr. Kodali has clinical interest in cancers of the breast, lungs and colon in addition to hematological disorders.Dr. Kodali was awarded her medical degree in 1999 from Andhra Medical College in AP, India. She completed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at St. Vincent Hospital, Massachusetts. Dr. Kodali also received post-doctoral training at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston where she worked in the Weiner Lab. Her clinical rotations took place at Memorial Sloan-Kettering, New York. She earned a master's degree in clinical research and received her fellowship training in Hematology, Oncology, and Transplantation from the University of Minnesota. She received a Merit Scholarship from the government of India for scholastic excellence in addition to prize awards in several regional and national meetings in the United States (ACP, ACCP, ASBMT).She places special emphasis on clinical research and provides high-quality, compassionate patient care. She has authored many publications and presented her work at the national conference.