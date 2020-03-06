Coronavirus

UTMB doctors addressing coronavirus concerns during town hall

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With fear rising over the fast-spreading coronavirus, especially with at least five cases in the Houston area, UTMB doctors are using a town hall Friday to address the virus.

The town hall will include experts from the Galveston campus who will provide updates on what they know about COVID-19, and how its world-class infectious disease scientists are studying it.

In addition, UTMB is discussing how it is planning for the disease that the virus causes.

You can watch a live stream of the town hall in the video player above.

Back in January, ABC13 reported on UTMB's efforts to develop a vaccine to fight coronavirus through the Galveston National Laboratory.

"The lab's top priority is research to develop diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines to combat the most dangerous diseases in the world," according to its website.

SEE MORE: UTMB doctors in Galveston working on coronavirus vaccine

So far, the worldwide death toll of novel coronavirus has surpassed 3,300 people, with the vast majority of those deaths in mainland China, where the virus is believed to have started. There are also around 100,000 cases globally.

In the U.S., 14 people have died of the virus. Many of the cases domestically are travel-related, including three of the five cases in the Houston area. Officials said those three cases involved members of a travel party to Egypt.
Where are the coronavirus cases in the U.S.?


The video above is from a previous story.

SEE ALSO:
6 Texas labs equipped to test coronavirus, Gov. Abbott says

Tackling Houston-area coronavirus myths
EMBED More News Videos

Do Houston hospitals test for COVID-19? Is SXSW cancelled? Should you go to the rodeo? It's time to address the coronavirus myths.



What Houston-area school districts, health departments are doing about coronavirus
EMBED More News Videos

ATTENTION PARENTS! Here's a list of Houston-area school districts on how they're protecting its students.



Follow Deborah Wrigley on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgalvestonutmbillnessvacationcoronavirustown hall meetingdoctors
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus cases increase to 6 in Houston area
US coronavirus death toll hits 12 as testing on cruise ship begins
Busting 5 of the biggest coronavirus myths
Tackling Houston-area coronavirus myths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus cases increase to 6 in Houston area
Busting 5 of the biggest coronavirus myths
Worker killed while putting out safety cones on Crosby Freeway
HISD trustees refuse to talk about FBI raid during meeting
ABC13's The Midday
Teacher allegedly smashes 11-year-old's face onto desk, family says
High-speed crash kills 3 in NE Harris County
Show More
ABC13's Blood Drive today until 6pm
Expect delays in Pearland and downtown Houston this weekend
Don't use Tito's vodka for hand sanitizer
How to make hand sanitizer
How Pixar conjured up magic for its fantasy tale 'Onward'
More TOP STORIES News