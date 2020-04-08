coronavirus texas

LIVE: Texas Gov. Abbott updates COVID-19 response as cases widen

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is preparing to address Wednesday the state's latest efforts to combat COVID-19 as the number of cases surge past 8,200.

A briefing is slated for noon. You can watch it live in this post.

As of late Wednesday morning, the Texas Department of Health has counted 8,262 coronavirus cases, with 154 deaths.

There are 161 counties out of Texas' 254 reporting at least one case.

Earlier in the week, Abbott was optimistic about Texas' outlook in the face of the pandemic, telling ABC13 that the state has widened testing.

"It's important as governor that I'm responsive to all of our residents, all of our citizens, in every single county," Abbott said. "So, I stay attuned by staying in touch with local officials across the entire state to make sure the approach that we're taking is appropriate for everybody in this state."





