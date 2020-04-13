Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook to help city's students get learning access

🚨UPDATE:

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is expanding #COVID19 testing capabilities to 500 per site per day starting TOMORROW April 14 at the two Harris County testing sites.

Also working with HC precincts to provide testings at other locations. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/Dd015XUq9W — Harris County Public Health #StayHome (@hcphtx) April 13, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner is expected to announce a partnership on Monday with Rockets star Russell Westbrook to help close the digital divide for students during the COVID-19 pandemic.The city of Houston along with the Why Not? Foundation and Comp-U-Dopt are helping students get easier access to online learning materials as schools across the state remain closed.In addition, Turner is also expected to make a major announcement about possibly loosening COVID-19 testing requirements.Currently, anyone who wants to get tested at a free county or city testing site must first complete an online screening prior to visiting the site. They must also already be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.Turner is also expected to introduce a new initiative to help homeless shelters improve social distancingEarlier on Tuesday, Harris County Public Health announced it's expanding its testing capabilities and will be able to test 500 people per day at two of its public testing sites beginning Tuesday, April 14.Officials are also working with Harris County precincts to provide testing sites at other locations.