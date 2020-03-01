Coronavirus

Harris Co. addresses COVID-19 concerns amid rising US death toll

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With rising fears in the U.S. of an outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus, health officials in Harris County want to address efforts to prevent the spread of the deadly illness.

A news conference with County Judge Lina Hidalgo and the executive director of Harris County Public Health is set Monday afternoon. You can watch the briefing live in the video above.

Similar to city of Houston, the county said there are no cases of the virus.

Before the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control counted 11 cases of the coronavirus in Texas.

The news conference also comes in the midst of the rising death toll nationally. There are six deaths from COVID-19, all of them reported in Washington state.

On Sunday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sent a message to Houstonians via Twitter in hopes to set the record straight about some social media rumors related to the virus.



The concern of an outbreak has created a far-reaching impact beyond Texas, with other states dealing with their own public health crises.

In the Houston area, COVID-19 has impacted local businesses as well as overseas travel from southeast Texas.
On Saturday, Rice University asked a group of its students and employees to self-quarantine after fearing that an employee who traveled overseas may have been exposed to the virus.

The university said the procedure was taken out of an abundance of caution.

The video above is from a previous story.

It will be about a year and a half before the vaccine reaches the public, but doctors and researchers are already far ahead.

