More coronavirus testing now available in Harris County

Hidalgo announced there will be an online tool on the Ready Harris website that you can access if you are experiencing symptoms, and you can use that tool to help determine if you need COVID-19 testing.
If for some reason you cannot access the site, you can call 832-927-7575 or text CV19 to 888777.
Up to 250 tests will be available at two Harris County sites, but officials insist using the online tool first.
She also addressed the rumor that there would be a stay-at-home order, saying that authorities are still working on the next step.
"Shelter-in-place is not the right term for our region," she said.
Hidalgo said officials expect to announce a decision later today about a stay-at-home order.
"We aren't exaggerating when we say staying at home and social distancing is a matter of life and death," Hidalgo told reporters. "Please, unless you absolutely need to be out, stay home."
Dr. Umair Shah with Harris County Public Health said we are seeing the virus spread in the community now. Of the cases in Harris County, about half of them were community spread.
"We've got to slow this virus down. Please do everything you can to stay at home. Please do everything you can to limit your interactions with others," Dr. Shah said.
Over the weekend, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Houston area rose to 166, including the first known cases in Liberty and Chambers County and second case in Grimes County that's related to the first one there.
RELATED: What we know about COVID-19 testing sites in Houston area