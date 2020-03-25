Health & Fitness

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to give COVID-19 update on 1st day of 'Stay Home, Work Safe' order

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will give an update on the latest information surrounding the city's efforts to fight coronavirus.

His press conference, expected sometime Wednesday morning at the end of the city council meeting, comes hours after the city of Houston and Harris County's Stay Home, Work Safe order began.

The order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

It's expected to last until April 3 and applies throughout Harris County, including unincorporated areas and all cities within the county.

The order was first announced Tuesday morning in a joint press conference with the mayor and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

ORIGINAL STORY: Stay Home - Work Safe order in effect for Houston, Harris Co.
Judge Hidalgo said in a tweet that people should stay home except for essential needs.

According to the federal government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency guidelines, there are 16 sectors considered essential:

  • Communications
  • Chemical
  • Critical Manufacturing
  • Commercial Facilities
  • Dams
  • Defense Industrial Base
  • Emergency Services
  • Energy
  • Financial
  • Food & Agriculture
  • Government Facilities
  • Healthcare & Public Health
  • Information Technology
  • Nuclear Reactors, Materials and Waste
  • Transportation Systems
  • Water


For those worried about whether grocery stores would remain open, Turner and Hidalgo assured the public the answer is yes.

Parks will remain open, but no playgrounds, benches, exercise equipment or basketball courts may be used. People who enjoy the outdoor spaces must maintain social distancing.

Restaurants can continue providing takeout and drive-thru service, but must maintain social distancing between customers as well.

In order to safely social distance, you must stay six feet away.

Day cares who provide care for employees of essential businesses can remain open.

Religious and worship services are to be streamed online only, but one-on-one counseling between leaders and parishioners is allowed in an effort to help with mental health.

RELATED: What does the Harris County and Houston Stay Home - Work Safe order mean for you?

Hidalgo said a fine or up to 180 days in jail will be enforced for violating the order.

ABC13 will live stream the mayor's press conference above and inside the ABC13 app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonharris countysylvester turnercoronaviruscoronavirus texas
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawmakers, White House reach deal on $2 trillion relief package
Fort Bend County disinfectant distribution is back
Stay Home - Work Safe order in effect for Houston, Harris Co.
Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
7-year-old shot in the stomach in SE Houston
Precinct 4 Constable Deputy quarantined
NBA star's mother in coma after showing COVID-19 symptoms
Show More
Astros respond to season ticket holder's $1M lawsuit
Houston could hit summer-like record highs this week
Texas ranks poorly in response to COVID-19 pandemic, study says
Walmart adding sneeze guards to help prevent COVID-19 spread
Spring breaker who partied despite warnings apologizes
More TOP STORIES News