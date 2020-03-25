Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to give COVID-19 update on 1st day of 'Stay Home, Work Safe' order

His press conference, expected sometime Wednesday morning at the end of the city council meeting, comes hours after the city of Houston and Harris County's Stay Home, Work Safe order began.
The order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
It's expected to last until April 3 and applies throughout Harris County, including unincorporated areas and all cities within the county.
The order was first announced Tuesday morning in a joint press conference with the mayor and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.
Judge Hidalgo said in a tweet that people should stay home except for essential needs.
According to the federal government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency guidelines, there are 16 sectors considered essential:
- Communications
- Chemical
- Critical Manufacturing
- Commercial Facilities
- Dams
- Defense Industrial Base
- Emergency Services
- Energy
- Financial
- Food & Agriculture
- Government Facilities
- Healthcare & Public Health
- Information Technology
- Nuclear Reactors, Materials and Waste
- Transportation Systems
- Water
For those worried about whether grocery stores would remain open, Turner and Hidalgo assured the public the answer is yes.
Parks will remain open, but no playgrounds, benches, exercise equipment or basketball courts may be used. People who enjoy the outdoor spaces must maintain social distancing.
Restaurants can continue providing takeout and drive-thru service, but must maintain social distancing between customers as well.
In order to safely social distance, you must stay six feet away.
Day cares who provide care for employees of essential businesses can remain open.
Religious and worship services are to be streamed online only, but one-on-one counseling between leaders and parishioners is allowed in an effort to help with mental health.
Hidalgo said a fine or up to 180 days in jail will be enforced for violating the order.
