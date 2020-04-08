LIVE: Mayor expected to look at Houston's COVID-19 efforts for Easter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After touting the success of the city's "stay home" order, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has his eyes set on protecting his residents from the coronavirus with the holiday weekend approaching.
Turner is slated to offer his latest update on the city's efforts to combat COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon. You can watch the live briefing in this post.
The day before, Turner reported 1,320 cases in the city since early March. The city's death toll is at 11.
Also on Tuesday, Turner stood firm on keeping the city parks open, but this may change following a Harris County order to close all of its parks during the Easter weekend.
The Houston parks and recreation department has taken down volleyball nets and basketball rims and roped off playground equipment.
The mayor has expressed appreciation to Houstonians enduring the "Stay Home, Work Smart" order that began late last month. On Tuesday, he reported proof of the order's success.
According to a study by the Kinder Institute, the order between March 24 and April 6 saved the lives of 4,533 Houstonians and kept more than 48,000 people out of the hospital. The study adds more than 13,000 additional lives would be saved between April 7 and April 30.
