LIVE: Harris Co. judge gives COVID-19 update on 2nd day of order

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Judge Lina Hidalgo is giving an update Thursday on Harris County's COVID-19 response as the area enters a second day of the "Stay Home, Work Safe" order.

A virtual news conference is underway. You can watch it in this post.

On Wednesday, Hidalgo, along with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, offered resources to residents to clarify what workers and businesses are allowed to operate under the order.

Now that the stay home, work safe order is in effect, here are some of the most common questions about what it means for the community.



Additionally, Hidalgo expressed expanding testing sites soon.

Under the emergency order, residents are urged to remain in their homes, only to head to work or necessary trips for food, medication or doctor's visits. The parks in the area are open, but playground and exercise equipment, as well as benches, are off limits.

Entering Thursday, Harris County has identified 135 coronavirus cases, including 13 recoveries. One person has died in the county.

