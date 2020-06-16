LIVE: Gov. Abbott to speak on state COVID-19 hospitalization

Harris County continues to lead the state with the most confirmed cases with 17,282 cases, 10,029 active, 6,969 recovered and 284 deaths as of Tuesday morning.
The data is nearly split down the middle between men and women when it comes to who is infected.
As of right now, the most cases lie in the 30-39-year-old age group with 3,600 cases.
The 40-49-year-old age group is next with 3,200 cases, followed by the 20-29-year-old age group with 3,100 cases.
The concern now is that there will be a second wave of the virus that could overwhelm our hospitals.
Fortunately, hospitals in the medical center report still having room for new patients.
Harris County has surpassed the hospitalization peak initially seen on April 11 at 610 patients.
As of Sunday, Harris County now has 696 patients severely suffering from coronavirus.
A doctor with Memorial Hermann says they've seen a 30% jump in hospitalizations since the end of May.
"This is not gone from our community. The hospitalization rates are now as busy as they've ever been during this period, and we really need the general public to be managing the same way we are in the hospitals," warned Dr. James McCarthy, Chief Physician Executive at Memorial Hermann. "Which is, wearing a mask, when you can, appropriately social distance, washing your hands frequently, and absolutely not being around other people if you're at all feeling ill."
According to the Harris County threat level meter, we're at a level 2 "significant" threat. Level 1 is the most severe.
Level 2 means residents should be minimizing contacts, avoiding large gatherings, and only visiting businesses that are following health guidelines.
Governor Abbott is expected to speak today at 1 p.m. Return to this post for his live remarks.
