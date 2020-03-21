Dave Ward encourages everyone to practice social distancing amid COVID-19 outbreak

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6036152" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> During the coronavirus crisis, Dave Ward is practicing safe social distancing, and reminds Houstonians to do the same

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Anchor emeritus Dave Ward is doing his part during the coronavirus pandemic by practicing social distancing.On Friday, Dave Ward posted a brief video on his Facebook page showing viewers what he's been doing during the crisis.Ward took the time to check on his viewers and their loved ones, and made sure everyone was doing their part in staying safe."Well, I've been staying away from other people. The majority of the facts are straight. I just say to wash your hands," Ward said.He made sure to remind his viewers about how strong the Houston spirit is, and that great things happen when we come together.