Just 23% of available COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given out in Harris County

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9201651" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

What should Americans expect in 2021? According to Dr. Petez Hotez, who's been at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19, said "life is going to look much better." However, there are still plenty of obstacles to get through. Hit play to hear his take on what the New Year will bring.