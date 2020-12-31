Just 23% of available COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given out in Harris County

There’s no reason to hang on to vaccine stocks (except for second doses), just move them out and get people vaccinated ASAP. More vaccine is coming— Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) December 30, 2020
In Harris County, just 23% of available doses have been administered, according to state data. Across the state, just 30% have been given out.
Texas has 678,000 doses so far. Harris County got 124,000 of those.
But the rollout has been slow to reach a large group of people. The state reports that no one is fully vaccinated, as each person needs two doses of the vaccine for full effect.
"Maybe I'm too subtle. So here it goes: 1. In 2020 we royally messed up COVID19 control, failing to launch a US strategy causing 350,000 deaths 2. By failing, we backed ourselves into a corner 3. Our last hope is to now vaccinate our way out of this. 4. Ignore antivax conspiracies," he wrote.
Data model projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation show that without an effective rollout, the peak of daily deaths from COVID-19 could extend well into the spring, whereas a swift rollout would mean a peak in mid-January.
Cases continue to increase across Texas and the U.S., setting new daily records for cases and deaths in the final week of 2020.
Amid that rise in cases, recent polling by firm YouGov shows a drop in concern over COVID-19 and a drop in those who say they are wearing masks in public.