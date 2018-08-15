DENTON, Texas --A successful crowdfunding effort came together just in time for Texas teen who is legally blind. Now she will be able to see as she heads back to school.
Shea Busby has been diagnosed with Stargardt, a rare disease that caused part of her retina to deteriorate. It's estimated to affect about one in every 10,000 people.
It's been almost two years since Busby was told she'd never see clearly again.
"I had to accept that because there's nothing you do," she said to KTVT-TV.
But a couple of weeks ago, Busby learned about $10,000 glasses called eSight that allow the legally blind to see.
The camera captures what someone is looking at and then displays it in the glasses.
Thanks to the generosity of strangers, enough money was raised for the glasses. On Tuesday, Busby's friend, who is also legally blind, surprised her with the glasses.
Busby begins her junior year of high school excited to be able to see her teachers, classmates and the board clearly.