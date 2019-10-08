Learn how to fight back with this free self-defense class

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Statistics show that one out of four women will be the victim of a violent crime.
If you want to learn ways to protect yourself, a free class is available that you may want to check out.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, Crime Stoppers is partnering with Krav Haganah for a hands-on self defense class. It's for females 12 and older.
Send an email to reserve your spot.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Crime Stoppers of Houston on 3001 Main St.
