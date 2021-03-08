houston fights covid

'Large amounts' of UK variant spreading across city wastewater, city says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- According to Houston's health authority Dr. David Persse, the U.K. variant is being found "in large amounts" and is spreading throughout the city fast.

He said on Feb. 8, the U.K. variant was found in 21 of the city's 39 wastewater treatment plants. Fourteen days later, on Feb. 22, he said the variant was found in 31 out of 39 treatment plants.

"19% of all the virus that has been tested in the wastewater across the city has the genome that's consistent with the U.K. variant," said Persse. "That does not mean that 19% of the people in Houston are infected with the U.K. variant ... it does not mean that. We know that there is a fairly large amount of the U.K. variant in our community and it is spreading."



WHAT ABOUT OTHER VARIANTS?



As of Monday afternoon, Persse said the wastewater is being tested for other COVID-19 variants, such as the Brazilian and South African variants.

However, the measurements have not been concluded, therefore new data was not available to report, Persse said.

"We are concerned about people dropping their guard and not wearing their masks and gathering in ways in which they wouldn't," he said. "Remember, the U.K. variant is the one that spreads much more easily. Those viruses are in the community so, the race is on to get as many people vaccinated as possible before the U.K. variant is able to take over and cause us to have another surge"

NEW NUMBERS



As of Monday afternoon, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the positivity rate across the city is now 13.1%, which has increased since last week.

The city's health department said this is the second week in a row in which the positivity rate has seen a slight uptick.



In addition, the city has reported 318 new coronavirus cases, making the total case count 175,150. The death toll now stands at 2,018.

"We continue to make progress [and] getting people vaccinated, but we are nowhere near landing herd immunity," said Turner.

"GLIMMER OF HOPE"



Texas is two days away from being "100%" open but Turner offered what he described as "a glimmer of hope."

During his briefing on Monday, Turner said the owner of Concrete Cowboy, a popular Houston bar on Washington Avenue, wrote Turner an email to advise him that a planned "mask-off" party has been canceled.



"It was never our intention to host a party where we encourage patrons to not wear a mask," stated the email, which was read aloud by Turner during his briefing. "I'm a business owner of multiple venues in the Washington corridor and public safety is our top concern."

READ MORE: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner wants planned 'maskless parties' at bars to be canceled

The Texas' mask mandate lift and the several "mask-off parties" has caused concerns of other similar events from other states coming to Texas. Turner said promoters in states that are not allowed to operate at 100% and forced to wear a mask, are promoting bringing those events to cities like Houston, Dallas and Austin.

Turner said Concrete Cowboy will not be open Wednesday night.

"This is not the time to drop our masks or drop our guard in the fight against the pandemic," said Turner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonvaccinessylvester turnercoronavirus texashouston fights covidcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON FIGHTS COVID
Bank of America offering PTO for employees to get vaccine
County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions
UH to give 1,000 vaccine doses to students and staff
Minority student obstacles could sink Texas if left unchanged
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Interim superintendent announces she's leaving HISD
How these 2 women became the pilot and reporter inside SkyEye
How much do Houston-area superintendents make?
Concrete Cowboy cancels 'mask-off' party, Turner says
Our America: Women Forward (Full Trailer)
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Sunny skies will give way to clouds on Tuesday
Show More
People threatened to call immigration over mask rule
Recent superintendent changes in Houston-area districts
Biden to make primetime address marking 1 year into pandemic
What to expect to get from the $1.9 trillion Senate stimulus
Ohio man recovering after being vaccinated twice in one day
More TOP STORIES News