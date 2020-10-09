Klein ISD dealing with cluster of COVID-19 cases among students

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Klein ISD is dealing with a COVID-19 cluster after 31 cases were reported at a high school.
The district's COVID-19 dashboard shows that as of Friday at 6 a.m. at Klein Oak High School, there are 28 active student cases and three active staff cases.
In a letter to parents, they said that the majority of infected students are athletes at the high school.
In a prior statement sent to ABC13 on Thursday from the district, there were only 22 active student cases of COVID-19, which the district said represented 1.2% of all Klein Oak Students who have been to campus.
"As per protocol, individuals identified as close contacts have already been notified and are in self-isolation. The Klein ISD Plant Operations team has already completed a deep cleaning of any potentially affected areas in addition to the daily enhanced cleaning and disinfecting already in place. There are no plans to close Klein Oak High School with the noted data," the statement said in part.
As a result, Klein Oak volleyball games are in-district events and are being rescheduled. The previously scheduled Friday game versus Tomball has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 31. The Klein Oak versus Atascocita football games scheduled for Thursday and Friday were canceled. These non-district games have no playoff implications for either school and will not be rescheduled. Klein Oak's next scheduled varsity football game will be a district game on Thursday, Oct. 15 versus Klein Forest High School. The scheduled sub-varsity games will be played on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Some parents say they aren't worried about the new cases.
One mom said, "I'm so proud of the district and what they're doing to try and keep everyone safe. I'm not too worried. If we get it, we get it."
Another mom says she received three notifications about the cluster, but needs to learn more about what's going on.
At this time, Klein ISD has declined to do an on-camera interview for our story.
If you want to keep up with the cases in that district, you can do so through their tracker.
