Katy teenager offers energetic free virtual dance classes

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- When you're facing a challenge you can't control, it's your attitude that often matters the most.

So, why not string up some lights, put on your best outfit, and start dancing?

"It just gives me such a happiness in my heart," explained Ryan Gordan. "I just want to share it with as many people as I can."

Gordon has been bringing in virtual crowds with his free live dance classes.

"It's just a sense of relief and even just seeing human interaction with another person," said Gordon's friend and fellow fitness instructor Priscilla Barnes, "It feels like you're right there and you just have a great time with him."

Gordon is a senior at Cypress Springs High School. He knows he's missing out on a lot of activities while staying at home.

"I was ready for prom. I had my promposal ready! Now it's not even happening," he said. "And graduation? I am so nervous for how that's going to go. Skype?"

But, sometimes it's the unexpected experiences that matter the most.

"I really think it's helped me adapt to things around me, " he explained.

If you'd like to take his classes, go here:

https://www.facebook.com/ryan.gordon.566148

All donations will go toward college expenses:

CASH APP: $SimplyRyanG1

VENMO: @SimplyRyanG1

ZELLE: 832-235-9779
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
