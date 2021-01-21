Residents and mayor demand accountability for Kashmere Gardens 'cancer cluster'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9879945" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Somebody do something!" Kashmere Gardens resident Sandra Edwards didn't hold back when she spoke to ABC13 after a report was released on a "cancer cluster" plaguing her neighborhood. See her full interview in the video above.

The state has just released their findings into a cancer cluster in the Kashmere Gardens neighborhood. Following the release of the report, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner issued a strong statement, calling for the area to be declared a Super Fund site.For over a year, residents have demanded answers about the higher-than-expected rate of cancer in that area. People in the area claimed they were being sickened by chemicals at the nearby former railroad creosote treatment facility.The newly released report issued by the Department of State Health Services states the number of cases of leukemia in children was significantly higher in one census tract in particular, a stretch of land where state environmental records show a toxic plume is located beneath more than 100 homes.Eyewitness News spoke with Latonya Payne on Wednesday. Her 13-year-old nephew, Corinthian Jiles, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016. He was cancer free up until October of last year and is now undergoing treatment again."I do believe the cancer he has is due to the cancer cluster in this area," said Payne. "I would like the railroad to be held accountable. I would like more testing to be done."A study last year by the state did find a higher than expected rate of cancer in the area."I feel we are still exposed," said area resident Sandra Edwards. "These kids are growing up sick. They are born sick, that's not fair to the community."Mayor Turner's statement promised to fight for help for residents:Meanwhile, Union Pacific issued the following statement:"Union Pacific sympathizes with the residents who are dealing with medical issues. We are reviewing the supplemental information from the Texas State Department of Health. Union Pacific's decades of testing at the site under government supervision shows no exposure pathway from the site to any resident."