u.s. & world

Jaden Smith's foundation, local church bringing clean water to Flint

EMBED <>More Videos

Jaden Smith's organization and First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church on Friday announced they'll deploy a mobile water filtration system known as "The Water Box" that reduces lead and other potential contaminants.

FLINT, Mich. -- Jaden Smith's foundation and a church are working to bring cleaner water to Flint, Michigan.

The rapper's organization and First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church on Friday announced they'll deploy a mobile water filtration system known as "The Water Box" that reduces lead and other potential contaminants.

The 20-year-old's JUST goods company collaborated with the church to design and engineer the system. He is the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.



The church has distributed over 5 million bottles of water to residents, but bottled water donations are on the decline.

Flint has been replacing water lines after lead-tainted water was discovered in 2014. Lead began leaching from pipes after the city tapped the Flint River for drinking water without properly treating it to reduce corrosion.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscelebritycharityrapperflint watertechnologyus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Missing 5-year-old and 8-year-old sisters found alive
Police: New Orleans crash driver spoke of 'drinking problem'
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 10: What to know
Daylight saving got you down? These states have no time change
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly hit-and-run
Second 'black box' recovered from plane crash in Trinity Bay
Body found with gunshot wound in Carter Park in Spring
19-year-old charged in DWI crash that injured pregnant woman
Community honors firefighter donating organs after battle with tumor
Couple opens pizza shop aimed to help employ homeless
Group beats up homeless men sleeping on street, steal $5
Show More
Houston Weather: Cold start to the work week
Woman drowns, buries newborn to prevent 'family shame'
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 10: What to know
Young teens arrested for armed carjacking in SE Houston
'American Idol' judges on new season: 'It's really quite amazing'
More TOP STORIES News