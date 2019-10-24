Health & Fitness

It's far better to take blood pressure meds at night, study shows

A new study finds that people with high blood pressure who take their anti-hypertensive medication at bedtime have better-controlled blood pressure.

The study also found those people had a significantly lower risk of death or illness caused by heart or blood vessel problems compared to people who took their medication in the morning.

Researchers found people who took their medicine at night had nearly half the risk of having a heart attack, stroke or heart failure.

The research also noted that there is no data that shows taking blood pressure meds in the morning works best, even though it's typically recommended.

The study was published Tuesday in the European Heart Journal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthmedicalblood pressuremedical researchu.s. & worldstudyheart health
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Crash with school employee sends student flying in the air
Verlander done 2 batters into seventh inning
Meet the man who trains George Springer and other MLB stars
Teen arrested again with fake World Series tickets: police
Lance McCullers to Astros fan unable to return cap: Here's $50
Netflix ramping up efforts to prevent password sharing
Show More
Research finds rats can learn to drive, and even find it relaxing
ABC13 Evening News for October 23, 2019
Prince Harry addresses rumors of rift with brother William
Accused robber arrested in deputy constable's shooting
Always redesigning packaging to be inclusive of transgender customers
More TOP STORIES News