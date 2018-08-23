HEALTH & FITNESS

Is your office or cubicle causing stress? Researchers say, yes!

A new study says an open floor plan could be better for the health of office workers.

University of Arizona researchers found that getting rid of cubicles and private offices can make workers 20 percent more active.

The researchers put chest monitors on hundreds of people in different buildings over three days.

They found people who sit at cubicles or in private offices are more likely to be stressed, have heart problems and be tired.

So, are you willing to give up your office?
