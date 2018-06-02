HEALTH & FITNESS

Workout warning: Intense exercise may have deadly result

Dangerous effects of rhabdomyolysis (KTRK)

Intense exercise routines are leading to cases of a potential life-threatening complication called rhabdomyolysis, according to health experts.

The condition causes a breakdown of muscle tissue, releasing a damaging protein into the blood and possibly damaging the kidneys.

Muscle pain, weakness and severe swelling after intense exercise may warrant a trip to the doctor.

It could lead to permanent kidney damage and needing lifelong dialysis.

Experts say staying well hydrated can help prevent rhabdo, but your best bet is knowing your limits.

Clear Lake teen diagnosed with illness caused by working out too much
Teen sounds warning after workout lands him in hospital with possibly deadly illness

Workout lands teen girl in hospital with life-threatening condition
17-year-old girl discovers she has potentially deadly illness after working out at spin class

