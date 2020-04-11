Health & Fitness

In sickness and in health: couple married for 45 years discharged after recovering from COVID-19

HAMMOCKS, Fla. -- A couple is back home after beating the coronavirus that has plagued the world.

Staff at the West Kendall Baptist Hospital in Florida clapped and cheered as a couple married for 45 years were discharged after recovering from the coronavirus.

In sickness and in health, Doriela Muñoz and Carlos Saldarrianga were released from the hospital on April 10 in Hammock, Florida.

The couple both tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to hospital on the same day, according to local reports.

The couple had a "long stay" in the hospital, according to Baptist Health.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfloridacoronavirusu.s. & worldfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
1-year-old dead after overdosing on pills in NW Houston
Harris County builds medical shelter at NRG Park
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
Stores open, closed on Easter Sunday: LIST
Severe storms possible Easter morning before a big cool down
Man who was shot crashed into utility pole and died, HCSO says
Show More
Wandering 3-year-old hit by pickup truck in northeast Houston
COVID-19: Santa Cruz police issue tickets for restriction violations
H-E-B plans to deliver thousands of meals to health care workers
Police drag man off of bus after face mask argument, officials say
Check in on the animals at the Houston Zoo while it's closed
More TOP STORIES News