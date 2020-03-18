Coronavirus

Immigration and Customs Enforcement scaling back operations due to coronavirus outbreak

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is scaling back the aggressive operations it launched under President Donald Trump as the country contends with the new coronavirus outbreak.

ICE says that starting Wednesday it is focusing its efforts on tracking down people in the U.S. without legal authorization who pose a risk to public safety or would be subject to mandatory detention on criminal grounds. The agency had been aggressively detaining anyone in the country without authorization as part of stepped-up enforcement under the Trump administration.

The agency said in a statement that its investigations unit will focus on public safety and national security. That would include drug and human trafficking as well as anti-gang operations and child exploitation cases.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

ICE said the change was temporary and intended to ensure the welfare and safety of the public and its agents.

It will not carry out enforcement operations at or near health care facilities except in "the most extraordinary circumstances" during the crisis.n

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldpoliticsiceimmigration
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Guns and ammunition sales soar amid coronavirus panic buying
62 coronavirus cases identified in Houston area
First member of Congress tests positive for novel coronavirus
Las Vegas casinos, bars closed to slow coronavirus pandemic spread
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
62 coronavirus cases identified in Houston area
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April
Impact of coronavirus on southeast Texas
Action 13: Connecting your questions with answers
Guns and ammunition sales soar amid coronavirus panic buying
Coronavirus symptoms vs. flu symptoms: What are the differences?
List of canceled events and closures in Houston-area
Show More
International Space Station will be over Houston tonight
Spring starts warm, stormy cold front arrives Friday
Harris County judge still holding court despite coronavirus fears
Census pulls back on field operations for 2 weeks
Kroger hiring extra 10,000 workers amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News