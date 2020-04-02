Health & Fitness

Man sits outside hospital in lawn chair to support wife going through chemo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a time when we're all getting use to a new norm, people are having to get creative to stand by their loved ones when they are needed the most.

Kelly Connor and her husband Albert experienced this first hand earlier this week.

Kelly has been going through chemo since January in her fight against breast cancer.

Her Husband Albert has been by her side every step of the way, but that changed at her last appointment when he couldn't be with her during her treatment because of the Covid-19.

So, he got creative. Sitting outside of MD Anderson in a lawn chair Albert supported his wife the only way he knew how in a time when he couldn't be in the room with her.

His sign reads, "I can't be with you but I'm here." A sign Kelly needed at that very moment, and a sign that they both hope will inspire others that you can be by your loved ones, even when you can't hold their hand.
