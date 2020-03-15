Growing lines at airports cause concern due to COVID-19 temperature checks

Passengers, including college students from Houston, who traveled to Florence by way of Chicago were in line for hours, waiting for officials to take their temperatures.
One student's mom was so distraught, she feared her son would never get back to Houston.
The Department of Homeland Security says the following airports are the only ones that travelers from the restricted countries can travel to. Those airports are:
- Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS), Massachusetts
- Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois
- Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas
- Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Michigan
- Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia
- John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York
- Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), California
- Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida
- Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey
- San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington
- Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia
Upon arrival, travelers will proceed to standard customs processing. They will then continue to enhanced entry screening where the passenger will be asked about their medical history, current condition, and asked for contact information for local health authorities. Passengers will then be given written guidance about COVID-19 and directed to proceed to their final destination, and immediately home-quarantine in accordance with CDC best practices.