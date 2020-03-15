Growing lines at airports cause concern due to COVID-19 temperature checks

Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS), Massachusetts

Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas

Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Michigan

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York

Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), California

Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey

San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington

Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia

Worry and anxiety filled O'Hare International airport in Chicago as hundreds were forced to wait in line to have their temperature check as the outbreak of COVID-19 grows.Passengers, including college students from Houston, who traveled to Florence by way of Chicago were in line for hours, waiting for officials to take their temperatures.One student's mom was so distraught, she feared her son would never get back to Houston.The Department of Homeland Security says the following airports are the only ones that travelers from the restricted countries can travel to. Those airports are:Upon arrival, travelers will proceed to standard customs processing. They will then continue to enhanced entry screening where the passenger will be asked about their medical history, current condition, and asked for contact information for local health authorities. Passengers will then be given written guidance about COVID-19 and directed to proceed to their final destination, and immediately home-quarantine in accordance with CDC best practices.