Coronavirus

Growing lines at airports cause concern due to COVID-19 temperature checks

Worry and anxiety filled O'Hare International airport in Chicago as hundreds were forced to wait in line to have their temperature check as the outbreak of COVID-19 grows.

Passengers, including college students from Houston, who traveled to Florence by way of Chicago were in line for hours, waiting for officials to take their temperatures.



One student's mom was so distraught, she feared her son would never get back to Houston.

RELATED: Houston not on list of US airports under new travel restrictions

The Department of Homeland Security says the following airports are the only ones that travelers from the restricted countries can travel to. Those airports are:
  • Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS), Massachusetts
  • Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois
  • Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas
  • Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Michigan
  • Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii
  • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia
  • John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York
  • Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), California
  • Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida
  • Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey
  • San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California
  • Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington
  • Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia


Upon arrival, travelers will proceed to standard customs processing. They will then continue to enhanced entry screening where the passenger will be asked about their medical history, current condition, and asked for contact information for local health authorities. Passengers will then be given written guidance about COVID-19 and directed to proceed to their final destination, and immediately home-quarantine in accordance with CDC best practices.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoishoustonairport newstravelo'hare airportcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Long lines for free meals at schools after campuses closed
Roughnecks on alert after Seattle player gets COVID-19
Springer lends a helping hand to Minute Maid Park employees
Wife of Spain's prime minister tests positive for coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What we know about the 27 Houston-area coronavirus cases
Trump's doctor says president has tested negative for novel coronavirus
Roughnecks on alert after Seattle player gets COVID-19
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing could be in Houston next week
State officials push for STAAR testing cancellation
ABC13 Evening News for March 14, 2020
Springer lends a helping hand to Minute Maid Park employees
Show More
List of events canceled, postponed in Houston-area
H-E-B, Kroger adjust store hours due to coronavirus fears
Galveston makes city-wide changes amid coronavirus fears
What businesses are doing about coronavirus
Steph and Ayesha Curry pledge meal donations to children
More TOP STORIES News