Growing lines at airports cause concern due to COVID-19 temperature checks

Passengers, including college students who traveled to Florence by way of Chicago, were in line for hours waiting for officials to take their temperatures.
Attention travelers: customs processing is taking longer than usual inside the Federal Inspection Services (FIS) facility owing to enhanced #COVID19 screening for passengers arriving from Europe. Thank you for your patience.— O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) March 15, 2020
The exodus of Americans fleeing parts of Europe left two 19-year-old pals from Houston spending extra time at the airport as they tried to get home from a three month long stay in Florence.
Blake and Lucas mothers both agree that the trip was a great experience for their sons.
Arrived from #Germany 2.5 hrs ago Still at #ChicagoOhare waiting in line to clear customs on Day 1 of the #Covid19 #travelban Kudos to #TSA under the circumstances #BreathingLessons pics so far - more in a bit pic.twitter.com/8erNwChj8R— Michael A Sadler (@Michael_Sadler) March 15, 2020
"They stopped in Berlin, passed health and temperature screenings there," Blake's mother, Lisa said. "They're both young and healthy and had no symptoms of the virus. What I'm scared of now is the airport here."
Blake and Luca landed at Chicago O'Hare which is one of the U.S. airports where Americans returning from Europe are able to be properly checked for the virus.
The crowds & lines O’Hare are unacceptable & need to be addressed immediately.@realDonaldTrump @VP since this is the only communication medium you pay attention to—you need to do something NOW.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 15, 2020
These crowds are waiting to get through customs which is under federal jurisdiction
The friends sent pictures to their mothers of the crowded lines that stretched through customs.
"We were so lucky they didn't get sick, and then at the Chicago Airport, they're packed like sardines."
Luca's mother, Alison, spoke to her son on the phone Saturday night.
He said that they would spend another two hours in the customs line, then go to the health screening line where their temperatures would be taken.
"Some of the airport workers are wearing masks and gloves. Other's aren't using any protective gear," he said.
They missed their flight to Houston Saturday. When they arrive home, both will have to spend two weeks in self quarantine to be sure they haven't contracted the virus.
"My only regret is bringing him home when the airport is not ready," said Blake's mother.
The Department of Homeland Security says the following airports are the only ones that travelers from the restricted countries can travel to. Those airports are:
- Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS), Massachusetts
- Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois
- Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas
- Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Michigan
- Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia
- John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York
- Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), California
- Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida
- Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey
- San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington
- Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia
Upon arrival, travelers will proceed to standard customs processing. They will then continue to enhanced entry screening where the passenger will be asked about their medical history, current condition, and asked for contact information for local health authorities. Passengers will then be given written guidance about COVID-19 and directed to proceed to their final destination, and immediately home-quarantine in accordance with CDC best practices.
