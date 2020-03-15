Growing lines at airports cause concern due to COVID-19 temperature checks

Attention travelers: customs processing is taking longer than usual inside the Federal Inspection Services (FIS) facility owing to enhanced #COVID19 screening for passengers arriving from Europe. Thank you for your patience. — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) March 15, 2020

Arrived from #Germany 2.5 hrs ago Still at #ChicagoOhare waiting in line to clear customs on Day 1 of the #Covid19 #travelban Kudos to #TSA under the circumstances #BreathingLessons pics so far - more in a bit pic.twitter.com/8erNwChj8R — Michael A Sadler (@Michael_Sadler) March 15, 2020

The crowds & lines O’Hare are unacceptable & need to be addressed immediately.@realDonaldTrump @VP since this is the only communication medium you pay attention to—you need to do something NOW.



These crowds are waiting to get through customs which is under federal jurisdiction — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 15, 2020

Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS), Massachusetts

Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Texas

Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Michigan

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Hawaii

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Georgia

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York

Los Angeles International Airport, (LAX), California

Miami International Airport (MIA), Florida

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey

San Francisco International Airport (SFO), California

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), Washington

Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia

Worry and anxiety filled O'Hare International Airport in Chicago as hundreds were forced to wait in line to have their temperature checked as the outbreak of COVID-19 continues to grow.Passengers, including college students who traveled to Florence by way of Chicago, were in line for hours waiting for officials to take their temperatures.The exodus of Americans fleeing parts of Europe left two 19-year-old pals from Houston spending extra time at the airport as they tried to get home from a three month long stay in Florence.Blake and Lucas mothers both agree that the trip was a great experience for their sons."They stopped in Berlin, passed health and temperature screenings there," Blake's mother, Lisa said. "They're both young and healthy and had no symptoms of the virus. What I'm scared of now is the airport here."Blake and Luca landed at Chicago O'Hare which is one of the U.S. airports where Americans returning from Europe are able to be properly checked for the virus.The friends sent pictures to their mothers of the crowded lines that stretched through customs."We were so lucky they didn't get sick, and then at the Chicago Airport, they're packed like sardines."Luca's mother, Alison, spoke to her son on the phone Saturday night.He said that they would spend another two hours in the customs line, then go to the health screening line where their temperatures would be taken."Some of the airport workers are wearing masks and gloves. Other's aren't using any protective gear," he said.They missed their flight to Houston Saturday. When they arrive home, both will have to spend two weeks in self quarantine to be sure they haven't contracted the virus."My only regret is bringing him home when the airport is not ready," said Blake's mother.The Department of Homeland Security says the following airports are the only ones that travelers from the restricted countries can travel to. Those airports are:Upon arrival, travelers will proceed to standard customs processing. They will then continue to enhanced entry screening where the passenger will be asked about their medical history, current condition, and asked for contact information for local health authorities. Passengers will then be given written guidance about COVID-19 and directed to proceed to their final destination, and immediately home-quarantine in accordance with CDC best practices.