Coronavirus

HPD holds prayer vigil for detective in ICU with COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police officers continue to keep homicide Det. Ray Cervantes in their hearts and minds. Cervantes remains in an intensive care unit fighting COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Chief Art Acevedo presided over a moment of silence and prayer vigil for his dective.

The 27-year veteran of HPD has been slowly improving since he was admitted and placed on a ventilator, according to Acevedo.

"Thank you all for your prayers for Det. Ray Cervantes," Acevedo tweeted Monday. "Please pray for him, his family, and all who are fighting #COVID19."

The detective's wife Liz Cervantes also tested positive for COVID-19, but is recovering at home.

Acevedo is also facing additional members of his HPD family with the coronavirus. There are 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among his sworn officers. Acevedo also said 70 officers and other sworn members of the department are in quarantine.





PREVIOUS STORY: HPD officer in critical condition after positive COVID-19 test
EMBED More News Videos

HPD Detective Ray Cervantes, 57, is in intensive care and on a ventilator, and his wife is asking for prayers for his recovery.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhealthhouston police departmentmedicalmedical emergencycoronaviruscoronavirus texaspolice officercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
These Texas counties haven't reported a single COVID-19 case
Mayor Turner announces 5 new COVID-19 deaths in Houston
CA governor shows what easing COVID-19 restrictions might look like
How you can help small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Turner announces 5 new COVID-19 deaths in Houston
These Texas counties haven't reported a single COVID-19 case
New coronavirus task force to explore reopening US economy
Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy
Where to get tested for COVID-19 without symptoms
Pleasantly cool through Thursday but storms return Sunday
'I was very confused': Mom sick with COVID-19 gives birth in coma
Show More
Man shot and killed while 4-year-old son slept in his apartment
Fort Bend ISD working on ways to honor seniors during pandemic
For the kids! Free ABC13 printable activities
Beaches in unincorporated areas of Galveston Co. are reopened
Alex Trebek memoir to debut July 21
More TOP STORIES News