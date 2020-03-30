Coronavirus

How you can help Houston-area seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking to help Houston-area seniors in the middle of this pandemic, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Kroger are holding a donation drive.

Mattress Mack is asking residents to rally together and donate non-perishable food items such as canned goods and brand new toiletries at any Houston-area Kroger store or at the Gallery Furniture store on Grand Parkway.

The rest of the Gallery Furniture locations are also accepting donations of cleaning supplies and toiletries. Volunteers at these locations will put together care packages to deliver to seniors.

The goal of this drive is to feed more than 10,000 seniors in need.

You can drop your donations off every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

SEE ALSO:

Houston charities need your help during COVID-19 crisis

The video above is from a previous story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicdonationscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
928 and counting: Houston-area COVID-19 cases increasing
Coronavirus: How would hospitals decide who to treat first?
Sesame Street enlists Elmo, Cookie Monster on hand washing
Dollar General starts discount for first responders, National Guard
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas quarantine order includes travelers from 10 states
2 METRO workers test positive for COVID-19
928 and counting: Houston-area COVID-19 cases increasing
Warming up ahead of front
H-E-B donating $3M to Texas non-profits during COVID-19 outbreak
President Trump shaken by scenes from New York hospital
Church under fire after holding packed service
Show More
New York City to fine social distancing violations
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
Popular Houston restaurants selling grocery items
Mayor says city may use closed hospital for COVID-19 care
Deshaun Watson donates meals to 400 Ben Taub Hospital workers
More TOP STORIES News