HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking to help Houston-area seniors in the middle of this pandemic, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Kroger are holding a donation drive.
Mattress Mack is asking residents to rally together and donate non-perishable food items such as canned goods and brand new toiletries at any Houston-area Kroger store or at the Gallery Furniture store on Grand Parkway.
The rest of the Gallery Furniture locations are also accepting donations of cleaning supplies and toiletries. Volunteers at these locations will put together care packages to deliver to seniors.
The goal of this drive is to feed more than 10,000 seniors in need.
You can drop your donations off every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
SEE ALSO:
Houston charities need your help during COVID-19 crisis
The video above is from a previous story.
How you can help Houston-area seniors during COVID-19 pandemic
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More