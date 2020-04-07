Coronavirus

How to prevent bringing COVID-19 home after a trip to the grocery store

A question on a lot of people's minds as we try to stop the spread of COVID-19 is, if you have to go out, how do you safely re-enter your home and lower the risk of bringing the virus with you?

ABC asked Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a researcher who studies viruses from Columbia University, how she disinfects after a trip to the grocery store.

She says the process actually starts when she leaves the store.

"I sit down [in my car], get my hand sanitizer...sanitize away," she said.

When she gets home, her immediate routine has a focus.

"Before I've touched anything, I'm going to wash my hands for 20 seconds with soap and warm water," Rasmussen said.

She says coats, purses and fabrics don't need any special treatment.

"There have not been any reports of coats or clothing being a transmission risk for COVID-19," she said.

However, she does think about her phone.

"Phones are a potentially higher risk of transmission because they are in close proximity to both your hands and your nose and mouth," she said.

She recommends cleaning phones with disinfectant wipes or alcohol when you get home.

But what about changing clothes or washing your hair?

Rasmussen said the risk is pretty low unless you had direct contact with someone very sick.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgmacoronavirusu.s. & worldshoppinggrocery store
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
CORONAVIRUS
Wearing a face mask? When to wash it and when to toss it
Lowe's will close on Easter during coronavirus pandemic
Texas Children's employees rewarded with bonus checks
List of canceled events and closures in Houston-area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. to vote on $60M medical shelter at NRG
Near record heat before a stormy cold front blows in
Amazon hires more than 80,000 new employees to meet demand
Texas Children's employees rewarded with bonus checks
Here's when the MLB could be eyeing a return amid pandemic
List of canceled events and closures in Houston-area
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham steps down
Show More
Halliburton laying off at least 600 workers in Texas and Oklahoma
Lowe's will close on Easter during coronavirus pandemic
Wearing a face mask? When to wash it and when to toss it
Tuesday's supermoon to be biggest, brightest of the year
5-year-old dies a week after being hit by stray bullet
More TOP STORIES News