The Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center is offering free immunizations for children on July 24.The center and Ronald McDonald House Charities joined forces to bring a free medical clinic to children in Fort Bend County.The free immunizations will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24 at the center on 198 Kempner St in Sugar Land.Participants must be in line before 3:30 p.m. to ensure registration. No pre-registration is required but space is limited.Parents and guardians must bring their child's immunization records and accompany their child.If you need help getting to and from the clinic, $2 per person roundtrip rides are available through Fort Bend County.For transportation availability or to make ride reservations, call 281-633-7433.