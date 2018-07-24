HEALTH & FITNESS

Free Immunizations: How to get your kids vaccines in Fort Bend County

EMBED </>More Videos

How to get your kids vaccines in Fort Bend County (AP File Photo)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center is offering free immunizations for children on July 24.

The center and Ronald McDonald House Charities joined forces to bring a free medical clinic to children in Fort Bend County.

The free immunizations will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 24 at the center on 198 Kempner St in Sugar Land.

Participants must be in line before 3:30 p.m. to ensure registration. No pre-registration is required but space is limited.

Parents and guardians must bring their child's immunization records and accompany their child.

If you need help getting to and from the clinic, $2 per person roundtrip rides are available through Fort Bend County.

For transportation availability or to make ride reservations, call 281-633-7433.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthvaccinesfree stuffchildrenFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Researchers say number of Typhus cases growing in Galveston
What is salmonella?
Study: Diet soda linked to reduced colon cancer death
Sick Houston baby in Mexico said to be improving
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
New photos show clearer image of suspect in doctor's murder
Yes, UBER drivers can live stream Houston rides
Salmonella concerns hit Pepperidge Farm Goldfish snacks
How neighbors are helping find Houston cardiologist's murderer
Facebook Live shooting victim now able to whisper and eat
Armed scarecrow found guarding 10,000 marijuana plants
Mother and daughter reunited after separation at US border
WHY THEY RUN: Honduras in midst of immigration debate
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Gay man claims he was denied flowers for his wedding
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Wahlburgers may be coming to Houston soon
Celebrate Krispy Kreme's birthday with $1 for a dozen
More News