HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --For the past 27 days, Dawn Fitzgerald has been on a rollercoaster.
"It's stressful. I worry a lot about him," Dawn said.
Her husband, John, was just taken off of a ventilator. The West Nile virus in his body crippled him.
"I went and checked on him and he couldn't move his arm. It was dead. He couldn't move it," Dawn said.
His fever was getting worse, so Dawn brought him in.
Doctors were puzzled since John was 53, fit and healthy. They began testing.
"In the process of elimination we did the West Nile test, which came back positive for with spinal fluid and blood," Dr. Sarfraz Ali from Houston Methodist Hospital said.
John went into respiratory arrest, and just days ago he was taken off his ventilator.
John is now one of six confirmed human cases of West Nile in Harris County.
On Thursday, a death was reported.
"It's sad that someone has died from the West Nile Virus. My job is to protect every resident in Harris County," Dr. Mustapha Debboun, the Director of Mosquito and Vector Control in Harris County, said.
Dr. Debboun took Eyewitness News behind the scenes in the labs where his staff is testing mosquitoes every minute.
Debboun said this year mosquitos in more than 300 sites in the county have tested positive for West Nile. He says there were 1,286 sites in 2014.
"He can't believe that such as small bug or insect could do so much harm to a person," Dawn said.