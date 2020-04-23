Houston reports no new COVID-19 deaths for 4th day in a row

During Thursday's briefing on the city's COVID-19 response, Turner announced the launch of his "Mask Up" campaign as a way to encourage people to wear a mask.
Harris County issued a mandatory mask order Wednesday, which requires residents 10 years old and older to wear a covering, starting Monday, April 27.
"I want to give masks and not citations," said Turner.
Turner recruited a few familiar faces to kick off the campaign, including world champion gymnast Simone Biles, Astros star Carlos Correa and Houston rapper Slim Thug, who tested positive for coronavirus last month and has since recovered.
Mayor @SylvesterTurner launches #MaskUpHOU with @Simone_Biles, @TeamCJCorrea, @slimthugga as ambassadors of covering up to stop the spread of #COVID19. #abc13 https://t.co/nDcopog6i4 pic.twitter.com/qgL6x3CNRg— Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) April 23, 2020
"Hopefully everyone out there gets to wear their mask," said a cheerful Biles via a video call. Correa added to that sentiment saying, "We want baseball back. We want everything back to normal."
The city of Houston is now reporting an additional 71 new cases, bringing the total to 3,046, but Thursday is the fourth consecutive day in which the city has not reported a COVID-19 death.
On Wednesday, Turner also tried to make good on his vow to give away 70,000 masks in the city before the start of a 30-day face covering order in Harris County.
🚨 Beginning Monday, April 27 those 10 years old and older must wear a face covering for the next 30 days. Exceptions include exercising alone, eating, and health conditions that would prevent you from wearing a covering. 🚨— Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) April 22, 2020
Addressing the enforcement aspect, the mayor said the mandate is to keep people healthy and not to fine or arrest anyone without masks in public. He insisted Houston police officers don't want to cite people. Rather, they want to give you a mask, he added.
As far as the coronavirus' impact on the city, Turner has not had to report a new COVID-19 death over the past three days.