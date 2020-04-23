Coronavirus

Houston reports no new COVID-19 deaths for 4th day in a row

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A day before Texas retailers open as "to-go only" establishments, Mayor Sylvester Turner wants to get Houstonians compliant to a county-wide mask mandate that starts next week.

During Thursday's briefing on the city's COVID-19 response, Turner announced the launch of his "Mask Up" campaign as a way to encourage people to wear a mask.

Harris County issued a mandatory mask order Wednesday, which requires residents 10 years old and older to wear a covering, starting Monday, April 27.

READ MORE: Harris Co. mask order official and comes with $1,000 fine

"I want to give masks and not citations," said Turner.

Turner recruited a few familiar faces to kick off the campaign, including world champion gymnast Simone Biles, Astros star Carlos Correa and Houston rapper Slim Thug, who tested positive for coronavirus last month and has since recovered.



"Hopefully everyone out there gets to wear their mask," said a cheerful Biles via a video call. Correa added to that sentiment saying, "We want baseball back. We want everything back to normal."

EMBED More News Videos

Houston Mayor Slyvester Turner names Simone Biles, Carlos Correa and Slim Thug "Mask Up" campaign ambassadors following Harris County's mandatory mask order.



The city of Houston is now reporting an additional 71 new cases, bringing the total to 3,046, but Thursday is the fourth consecutive day in which the city has not reported a COVID-19 death.

On Wednesday, Turner also tried to make good on his vow to give away 70,000 masks in the city before the start of a 30-day face covering order in Harris County.

Addressing the enforcement aspect, the mayor said the mandate is to keep people healthy and not to fine or arrest anyone without masks in public. He insisted Houston police officers don't want to cite people. Rather, they want to give you a mask, he added.

As far as the coronavirus' impact on the city, Turner has not had to report a new COVID-19 death over the past three days.

