Houston private school shuts down for 2 weeks after student possibly exposed to coronavirus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The impact of COVID-19, widely known as coronavirus, is growing in the Houston area, and that now includes at a private school in Meyerland.Saint Thomas' Episcopal School will be shut down for the next two weeks as a precaution because a student may have been exposed to the coronavirus.Students at the private school were set to start spring break next week, but a note from the school says it's shutting down early because of the possible exposure."This is still a new strain. So much is still unknown about this particular strain of the coronavirus, which is causing schools, businesses and health officials to act out of extreme precaution," said Dr. Michael Chang with UT Health. "I think we can try to contain it by doing all of the basic things that we've said: hand hygiene, risk mitigation."The latest presumptive positive case out of Harris County is a woman in her 20s. She returned to Houston after living in Italy and had mild flu-like symptoms.She lives in the southwest side of the county and is under a self-quarantine at home.Officials are also urging anyone who was in the business/first class sections of the following flights that the woman took to also self-quarantine.Health officials in Montgomery County are also expected to share more information at 10 a.m. Wednesday on their first presumptive positive coronavirus case.