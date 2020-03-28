Health & Fitness

HPD officer who tested positive for COVID-19 now hospitalized

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of four Houston police officers who had been quarantined for COVID-19 is now in the hospital.



Police Chief Art Acevedo said the officer has a cough so bad, he's coughing up blood and having trouble breathing.

Chief Acevedo and the officers' family are asking for prayers. "We are praying for everyone affected by this, it's serious stuff," said Acevedo.


The embed code for a lookup chart where people can easily type in their state and see how it ranks among others:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD, HFD losing dozens to quarantine
Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus stimulus package after swift votes
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Local food bank in need of assistance during COVID-19
List of Houston-area counties with 'stay-at-home' order
Stormy cool front blows into Houston Saturday
FACTS VS FICTION: Is COVID-19 man-made?
Show More
Apple launches tools to connect users with CDC's COVID-19 guidance
526 and counting: Houston-area COVID-19 cases increasing
Eerie video shows half-empty airports in Houston
2 additional HCSO deputies test positive for COVID-19
Trump, rejecting blame, warns governors to be 'appreciative'
More TOP STORIES News