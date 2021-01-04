Houston Methodist giving workers $500 bonus but they must get vaccine to qualify

2020 has been a year. But for our frontline healthcare employees, it's ending on a high note. Tell us why you're getting the COVID-19 vaccine. #ProtectedTogether https://t.co/QNCcL0QaP4 pic.twitter.com/bWHQdzsmwW — Houston Methodist (@MethodistHosp) December 24, 2020

#Houston’s #COVID19 positivity rate is 13.9% - the highest since the July peak. This rate is a 14-day moving average and fluctuates daily as new testing data are received. We report the 14-day moving average for the previous week every Monday. (1/2) #hounews pic.twitter.com/eI4EgxiTnJ — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) January 4, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Methodist is offering its employees a $500 bonus as a "thank you" for their work throughout the pandemic.In a letter issued to hospital staff last week, president and CEO of Houston Methodist Dr. Marc Boom said the bonus will be given to employees in early March, but there are certain criteria workers have to meet."Eligibility criteria will include getting a COVID-19 vaccination, fulfilling [Houston Methodist's] obligation as health care workers to lead the community," wrote Boom.Though vaccination is not mandatory for Houston Methodist employees yet, Boom said it will be "eventually.""We recognize the vital importance of all of us getting vaccinated to protect our patients, our community, ourselves and our family and friends," said Boom. "Further discussion is ongoing about the small number of employees who cannot safely get the vaccine."According to the city of Houston's health department, the city's COVID-19 positivity rate is the highest it's been since its peak in July at 13.9%."We must stop the spread NOW so our hospital system can keep up," read a tweet by the health department.