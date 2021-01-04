coronavirus texas

Houston Methodist giving workers $500 bonus but they must get vaccine to qualify

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Methodist is offering its employees a $500 bonus as a "thank you" for their work throughout the pandemic.

In a letter issued to hospital staff last week, president and CEO of Houston Methodist Dr. Marc Boom said the bonus will be given to employees in early March, but there are certain criteria workers have to meet.

"Eligibility criteria will include getting a COVID-19 vaccination, fulfilling [Houston Methodist's] obligation as health care workers to lead the community," wrote Boom.

Though vaccination is not mandatory for Houston Methodist employees yet, Boom said it will be "eventually."



"We recognize the vital importance of all of us getting vaccinated to protect our patients, our community, ourselves and our family and friends," said Boom. "Further discussion is ongoing about the small number of employees who cannot safely get the vaccine."

According to the city of Houston's health department, the city's COVID-19 positivity rate is the highest it's been since its peak in July at 13.9%.



"We must stop the spread NOW so our hospital system can keep up," read a tweet by the health department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonmoneycoronaviruscoronavirus texasacts of kindnesscoronavirus pandemicpandemichealth carenursesdoctorscovid 19 pandemicfeel goodcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Houston minority communities left searching for vaccine doses
Houston area could be 1 day away from previous COVID-19 limits
Are HISD teachers next on the list to get COVID-19 vaccine?
Houston's public COVID-19 vaccine clinic reaches capacity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly shooting marks first homicide of 2021 in Fort Bend
Body of woman in her 20s found in ditch after hit-and-run
Houston area could be 1 day away from previous COVID-19 limits
How Houston law enforcement plans to fight violent road rage
1 killed, 1 injured in Austin PD officer-involved shooting
No slots left for rest of January for Houston vaccine clinic
Stimulus payments for Texans: Your top questions answered
Show More
Chaos erupts during anti-mask protest at mall
Houston warms up again ahead of next cold front Wednesday
Kenosha braces for protest as charging decision in Jacob Blake case looms
Siblings lose everything in SE Houston house fire
Sandy Hook massacre 1st responder dies of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News