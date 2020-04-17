Houston mayor to give update after Texas reopening timeline announced

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott set his timeline to reopen the state in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Will the mayor of the state's biggest city follow the order word-by-word for his residents?
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will likely address Abbott's executive order during his daily briefing. You can watch the briefing live at 3 p.m. in this post.
Despite the governor insisting Texas is past the "worst" of the pandemic, Harris County, which includes Houston, holds the most cases in the state.
Still, both county and city leaders believe maintained social distancing has kept the pandemic from getting to levels similar to New York, Chicago and New Orleans.
Earlier in the week, Turner touted the low ratio of cases and deaths per 100,000 people living in the city, despite Texas ranking near the bottom of testing rates.
As of Thursday, the total number of cases in the city of Houston is at 2,456 with 29 deaths.
Also on Thursday, Turner briefly spoke about the decision to open the city back up in the next few weeks. He said social distancing, wearing face masks and working remotely will probably be a part of our daily regimens for some time.
"We will enter into opening things up, not all at one time, but in phases," Turner said.
