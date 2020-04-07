Houston mayor addresses COVID-19 crisis with area count nearing 3,000

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The greater Houston area is closing in on 3,000 coronavirus cases in a little over a month's span. The city of Houston accounts for 1,145 of those cases, as of Monday's count.
In the midst of the ongoing public health crisis, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is continuing to provide clarity and perspective on his city's response to COVID-19.
A briefing is slated to take place at 3 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch the event live in this post.
Just the day before, Turner announced the addition of 402 coronavirus cases that came about from a backlog of tests that date back to the middle of last month. Houston's death toll is at 10.
Turner also gave an update on cases involving city of Houston employees. Twenty-eight municipal workers, 19 firefighters and 24 police officers tested positive for the virus.
Turner has not let up on the city's social distancing procedures. His parks and recreation department, for example, began taking down volleyball nets and basketball rims and roping off playground equipment.
