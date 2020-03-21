Houston mayor inspects 1st free COVID-19 testing site for seniors

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6036021" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston mayor answers questions about 1st free COVID-19 test site for seniors.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner inspected the first free COVID-19 testing site for seniors Saturday afternoon in Houston."As of 12 p.m., they have already seen 79 people," said Mayor Turner.People who are 65 and older with a cough, difficulty breathing and fever may call the Houston Health Department call center atbetween 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for free screening.People who meet the testing criteria will be provided a unique identification code and can then come to Butler Stadium for free testing. The site will only accept people with a unique identification code obtained through the screening process. People who show up without an identification code will not be tested.Testing will go until 7 p.m.Three additional sites will be opening in the coming days. More information on what other groups can be tested will also be released soon."The drive-thru sites will augment testing by our local medical providers," said Dr. David Persse, local health authority for the Houston Health Department. "We recommend people with symptoms first seek COVID-19 testing from their family doctor before seeking screening for a drive-thru site."On Friday, 159 healthcare professionals and first responders experiencing symptoms received COVID-19 testing at the 1st free drive-thru Houston site. The health department also announced the drive-thru testing site will expand its services to people over the age of 65 starting Saturday."If you are a healthy person with mild symptoms and not seriously ill, please self-quarantine at home," Dr. Persse said. "Most people infected with COVID-19 recover. It's important we first focus our limited testing resources on the most vulnerable."