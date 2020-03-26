Coronavirus

LIVE: New Houston hospital wing adds sorely needed beds during COVID-19 ourbreak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee will help usher in a hospital wing at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston that will provide beds in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Houston-area U.S. representative is announcing the opening of the wing that will house 46 beds at 3:15 p.m. You can watch the announcement live in this post.

The congresswoman heads up the Congressional Coronavirus Task Force, which has been instrumental in the latest $2 trillion stimulus that's expected to be signed by Pres. Trump.

Jackson Lee is also expected to announce the launch of mobile testing for seniors.

United Memorial, located at 510 W. Tidwell Rd., is a COVID-19 testing site, available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. Friday.

