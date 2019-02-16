HEALTH & FITNESS

Houston hangover pill startup seen on Shark Tank toasts a new direction

Who is Brooks Powell? Get to know the man trying to end hangovers.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
When Brooks Powell's Houston-based startup got passed over by the investors on Shark Tank last year, he didn't let it deter him. Instead, the Houston entrepreneur buckled down and started seeking investments off the screen.

It paid off, and Cheers (née Thrive+) recently closed a $2.1 million seed round. The round was lead by NextView Ventures, which has the likes of TaskRabbit, threadUP, and Letgo among its portfolio.

RELATED: Houston creator of 'vitamin for alcohol' dives into ABC's Shark Tank

With the new investment, Brooks says the company is rebranding from Thrive, its original moniker, to Cheers.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
HEALTH & FITNESS
